Hyderabad

Curtains come down on World Theatre Day celebrations

The three-day World Theatre Day celebrations of the State government concluded at Ravindra Bharati on Saturday.

The valedictory event was attended by Cultural Affairs Minister V. Srinivas Goud, Adviser to government on culture K.V. Ramanachary and winner of Central Sangeet Natak Akademi award Vijayabhaskar.

About 160 senior theatre artistes from various districts were felicitated on the occasion. Some of them said the celebrations gave them new hope to pursue their career in theatre after going off performances for nearly a year on account of COVID-19.

The event also witnessed a solo performance by child artiste Ravali and ‘Satya Peetham’ drama written by Adi Vishnu and directed by B.M. Reddy.

