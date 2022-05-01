Curtains come down on Hyderabad Property Show

Three-day show saw around 50,000 visitors

Three-day show saw around 50,000 visitors

Nearly 50,000 prospective property buyers visited the 11th edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show, which came to a close on Sunday. Held at Hitex-Madhapur, the three-day show saw 60 large stalls displaying offerings of apartments, villas and commercial spaces.

“We received an overwhelming response from people this year and several participant-developers having had either spot closures or generating a large number of leads for closure,” said president P. Ramakrishna Rao and secretary V. Rajashekar Reddy.

The Hyderabad real estate market is a vibrant space that has not seen a dip in property value in the past seven years. The massive growth and investments attracted by the city are due to the policy framework and continuous efforts by the State government to improve infrastructure, they claimed.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra was the chief guest for the concluding day function. CREDAI-Hyderabad youth wing held a knowledge sharing session ‘RE-CONNECT’ where architect Harvey Male spoke on the modern approaches to design in residential projects, said a press release.