Curtain down on municipal election campaign in districts

The not so bitter a campaign for election to 11 municipalities in former composite Adilabad district came to an end on Monday with all political parties expressing confidence of good performance.

Campaigning in the violence-ridden town of Bhainsa in Nirmal district was peaceful as the events of last week did not seem to overshadow it.

In a curious instance, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna declared his son Premender to be the candidate for post of chairman of Adilabad municipality during campaign the previous day. This became a point of debate for all parties on the last day of campaign.

In Mancherial district, which has the maximum number of of six municipalities in Mancherial, Bellampalli, Luxettipet, Chennur, Naspur and Kyathanpalli, the campaign was hectic but peaceful all through.

TRS MLAs N. Diwakar Rao (Mancherial), Durgam Chinnaiah (Bellampalli) and Balka Suman (Chennur) vigorously campaigned for party candidates.

The Singareni workers forming part of Naspur and Kyathanpalli municipalities would be taking part in urban local body elections for the first time this instance. Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy had campaigned for his party candidates in the area last week.

TRS upbeat

Campaigning in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation and 14 municipalities in the integrated Karimnagar district came to an end. Polling for these municipalities would be held on January 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ruling TRS is upbeat after winning 15 municipal wards and divisions unanimously from various municipalities in the district.

For the first time in the history of Municipal corporation of Karimnagar, two TRS women candidates have won unanimously as municipal corporators from 37th and 20th divisions. Similarly, the party won four municipal wards unanimously from Sircilla municipality. Minister Etala Rajender ensured victory in two wards unanimously from Huzurabad and ensured that one Congress candidate joins the party.

Korutla legislator K. Vidyasagar Rao ensured the victory of party candidates from three wards unopposed from Korutla municipality. Peddapalli legislator D Manohar Reddy ensured TRS win from two wards, including that of his daughter-in-law. Similarly, one TRS candidate each from Metpally and Vemulawada municipalities were elected unanimously.

On Monday, Minister for Health Etala Rajender along with ZP chairperson K Vijaya participated in huge rallies in Jammikunta and Huzurabad municipalities along with the party contestants to sign off the electioneering.

The BJP campaigned stating that the State government took up welfare schemes only with Central government funds.

Arrangements in place

Meanwhile, the district administration has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections to the urban local bodies of Kothapally, Jammikunta, Huzurabad and Choppadandi municipalities in Karimnagar district.

Talking to newsmen here on Monday, Collector K Shashanka said that a total of 78,187 voters would exercise their franchise to elect 84 ward members as already two wards were elected unanimously in Huzurabad municipality. Polling would be held in Kothapally to elect 12 ward members, Choppadandi -- 14 wards, Jammikunta -- 30 wards and Huzurabad -- 28 wards. A total of 145 polling stations will be in place - including 15 for Kothapally, 24 for Choppadandi, 60 for Jammikunta and 46 for Huzurabad.

A total of 36 hyper-sensitive polling stations have been identified with 3 in Kothapally, 4 in Choppadandi, 18 in Jammikunta and 11 in Huzurabad. The administration would be deploying 28 jeeps and 28 buses for the transportation of polling personnel and polling material. A total of 869 polling personnel for all the polling stations in four municipalities and 34 returning officers and another 34 assistant returning officers were appointed.

The polling personnel were informed to visit the respective distribution centres for the collection of polling material on Tuesday.

The distribution and reception centres for Kothapally municipality was set up at ZPHS Kothapally, Government degree college in Choppadandi, government degree college in Jammikunta and government junior college in Huzurabad.

Last-minute efforts

The last day of election campaign for municipal elections has witnessed hectic activity on Monday. Every party made last-minute efforts to meet large number of voters.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof. M. Kodandaram visited some wards in the district headquarters and campaigned for his party workers contesting the elections.

In view of the prevailing conditions, the police did not allow any meetings in Sangareddy and Sadashivapet municipal limits, limiting to house to house campaign.

In Gajwel- Pragnapur municipal limits, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao participated in the election campaign.

In Dubbak, Lok Sabha member K. Prabahkar Reddy and MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy held a road show.