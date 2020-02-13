Curtain comes down on Numaish

Curtain came down on this year’s All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, on Thursday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was the chief guest at the valedictory function held at the exhibition grounds on Thursday evening. The Governor who arrived at the venue went round the exhibition in the train accompanied by police officials. She later gave away mementoes and medals to organisers as well as students from the colleges patronised by the Exhibition Society.

She said it was not an easy task to conduct exhibition of this scale for 46 days, starting on January 1, with all arrangements and safety measures. She said she was surprised to know that the exhibition had been conducted from 80 years, even in the pre-Independence days, for a good cause, particularly for education of girls. “The society thought of the concept of girl child education before the Independence days. As many as 18 colleges are being patronised by the society,” she said, adding that this was the reason she preferred to attend the valedictory of the Numaish.

The Governor recalled that Thursday also marked the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, the eminent freedom fighter who worked for social causes.