Curious case of constants in bulletin

Questions raised over unchanging figures in different categories

The number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries changes every day in the medical bulletin issued by the State Health department. Yet, there are some elements that have remained constant.

The percentages of deaths due to COVID-19 is 46.13% and due to co-morbidities is 53.87%. This piece of information is included in the bulletin from July 28 (based on data from July 27), when the total deaths in the State was 480.

Deaths have been recorded every single day. However, the percentage of people who died due to COVID-19 account for 46.13%, and those who died due to co-morbidities remains 53.87% each day. Even the decimal part of the data has not changed in the past month.

On Friday, the Telangana High Court remarked that the data of nine or 10 deaths daily due to COVID-19 given by the State government was “unbelievable”. In the month of August, nine or 10 deaths in a day were reported for seven days each. Maximum deaths in a day reported in the State till September 4 has never crossed 14.

People expressed doubts that the numbers did not vary by a great margin in the past many weeks. Healthcare professionals who attend COVID-19 patients in the State government hospitals said that fatalities are much higher than what is published in the daily media bulletins.

A report along with details on 24 deaths between 10 p.m. of July 29 to 2 p.m. of July 30 was published in these columns on August 3. Senior officials have claimed on multiple occasions that there are not hiding data.

The percentage of cause of deaths is not the only constant; even that of primary and secondary contacts tested daily, and share of symptomatic and asymptomatic patients in the total cases in the State has not changed in the past one week (August 29-September 4). These two elements aspects are being mentioned from August 29.