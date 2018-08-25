CureFit announces expansion plans

more-in

Announcing expansion plans in the city, integrated healthcare platform CureFit on Saturday said, that it plans to have as many as15 ‘Cult’ fitness centres in the city by the end of this year.

Addressing the media with brand ambassador and actor Hrithik Roshan, CureFit co-founder Mukesh Bansal said Hyderabad, the third city where the company has made its presence felt after Bengaluru, Gurugram and Delhi, is a ‘big market’ for the company. It has about 3,000 customers here. Mr. Bansal said that plans were afoot to open 50 Cult fitness centres by the end of next year. Touching upon further expansion plans, he said the company will focus on Jaipur, Chennai and Mumbai and intends to open 500 Cult fitness centres across the country by 2021. In total, the company has 100,000 customers in the country and has raised $120 million.

Apart from Cult chain of fitness centres, CureFit also operates Mind.fit, which the company claims is a gym for the mind, and Eat.fit, its health food vertical.