Curbing cyber crime priority for Hyderabad city police this year

January 11, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad city police is geared up to enhance its performance in crime prevention and detection, take up pendency clearance and improve visible policing, while also addressing persistent challenges such as substance abuse, cyber crime, women safety and effective surveillance in the limits this year, police commissioner C.V. Anand said on Tuesday.

Officials from various departments presented their action plans for the year in a meeting chaired by Mr.Anand. Checking cyber crime remained one of the priorities.

As part of the plan, the city police proposes to advance capacities and infrastructure to deal with cyber crime, for investigation through a support centre and for handholding its personnel. Mr. Anand also granted approvals for procuring latest software and gadgets in the meet.

Artificial intelligence, chatbot application, maintenance of digital library and deployment of enterprise system, and such upgrades for all police stations in the commissionerate are also in the pipeline, it was said.

Officials also discussed office digitalisation and automation, effective use of social media for campaigns, timely disposal of applications, city police re-organisation, traffic management, and improving CCTV network and coverage.

On arresting substance abuse, Mr.Anand instructed deputies in all the zones for launching the proposed anti-drug committees in colleges by the end of the month, and for chalking out plans for introducing the same in schools by the end of the year.

The Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing will also be monitoring precursor chemicals, and use by drug manufacturing units and Preventive Detention Act will be invoked against the offenders.

Regarding bandobust and law and order arrangements during festivals, as certain festivals and procession dates coincide, focus will be on strengthening community relations and organising peace committees with active participation of youth, the officials said.

The action planning meeting at Basheerbagh was attended by Additional CP (Law & Order) Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP (Traffic) G.Sudheer Babu, Additional CP (Crime & SIT) A.R.Srinivas, Joint CP (Special Branch) P.Vishwa Prasad, Joint CP (CAR Headquarters) M.Srinivasulu, Joint CP (Admin) J.Parimala Hana Nutan, DCPs and Additional DCPs.