‘Curb activities of medical mafia’

End fleecing of COVID-19 patients, says CPI (ML-New Democracy)

CPI (ML-New Democracy) State assistant secretary Potu Ranga Rao alleged that the “medical mafia” was resorting to black marketing of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir and minting money from hapless COVID-19 patients.

In a statement, he blamed both the State and Central governments for what he termed as “unprecedented pandemic crisis” gripping the State and the nation as a whole.

The pandemic situation has aggravated following the “Kumbh Mela” and the “election campaign jataras” involving massive gathering of people in blatant violation of the COVID-19 safety protocols, he charged.

Making matters worse, the “medical mafia” is indulging in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections forcing the needy COVID-19 patients to shell out a whopping around ₹ 2.50 lakh for six vials of the high in demand anti-viral drug for the five-day course, many times more than the actual stipulated price, Mr Rao flayed.

Anti-viral drugs

"Many COVID-19 patients are running from pillar to post for the anti-viral drugs and oxygen-supported beds in hospitals exposing the fragile public healthcare facilities and the failure of the persons at the helm to deal with the public health crisis," he charged. He wanted the government to immediately curb the “medical mafia” activities to end the fleecing of hapless COVID-19 patients and make the anti-viral drugs and treatment facilities available to all the needy patients.