Cupcake tree, every sweet tooth’s delight

A 56-foot-tall Christmas tree with 56 branches decked up with cupcakes would compete for the Guinness Book of World Records this year.

Over 7,500 cupcakes of different flavours have been used to make the tree which has been registered in the Guinness’ tallest pastry tree category. The cakes are of three different sizes to suit the layered design. They weigh 850 kg in total, even as the structure weighs two tonnes.

A hundred undergraduate and postgraduate students and a pastry chef of Culinary Academy of India (CAI), a private college affiliated to Osmania University, worked for two days to give shape to the tree.

The tree, displayed inside the CAI’s five-storied building located near Begumpet metro station, proved a delight for 1,000 students enrolled in the city’s government schools here on Sunday. The academy also sold cupcake combo-packets to those interested in sugary treats.

Flavour-rich

The cupcakes were available in 20 flavours, including lemon, mango, pineapple, strawberry, mocha and mint. Among the flavours, chocolate, red velvet and pistachio were the most popular, said the student chefs. “We followed the specifications listed by the Guinness Book of Records when it came to the structure. Even if we do not set the record, the exercise in itself is rewarding as it motivated our students, who are passing out this academic year, to aspire for more,” said Naluvala Srikanth, head of pastry and bakery department in the academy.

Apart from the cakes, the tree had pastry reindeer figurines stuck to the branches to give it a festive feel. It was also decorated in cotton candy to make the branches look snowy. “The base structure made of glass was designed and put up almost a week before we made the cupcakes. Both the alumni and teachers of the academy helped students in this exercise,” said Sudhakar N. Rao, director and principle of the academy.

The students of the academy said the exercise gave them a confidence boost. “It’s a lot of work. But it is rewarding and joyful, which suits the spirit of the season,” said Abhinav, a student of the academy. While the final year students worked on the cake-mix, about 250 first and second year undergraduate students managed the massive crowd that turned up to see the colourful tree.

The same culinary school had in 2016 displayed 504 cakes at a single venue to set a record. In 2015, it had tried to set a record for the longest cold meat platter in the world.