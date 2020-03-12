Cultural treat at Lamakaan as it turns 10

Hyderabad

Talks, plays, music concerts and qawwali lined up to celebrate the milestone

The artsy Hyderabadi café that has redefined cultural spaces in the city has completed a decade of its existence. Lamakaan, just off Road No. 1 Banjara Hills, with its two-levels of seating space, a balcony, an alcove under a rock, a fixed stage, and a customisable seating arrangement is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

To mark the milestone, the line-up of talks, plays, music concerts, mime artistry and qawwali shows planning as well as serendipity going for it. “We have been in talks with T.M. Krishna (Carnatic vocalist) for performing here and he agreed. Luckily, Irshad Panjatan (mime artiste) was travelling from Germany to India for a shoot in Mumbai and he is going to perform. Sachin Pilgaonkar and Javed Jaffery (actors) confirmed their participation just two weeks ago after which we sent out the posters,” says Farhan Ashhar, founder of Lamakaan.

It is Mr. Ashhar with his wife Humeira; and friends Biju Matthew and Elahe Hiptoola who have turned a house on a rock into a free cultural space that rocks.

While some swear by the samosas, others swear by the chai or the Hyderabadi khatti dal, while for others it is the space to get a quick bite that’s easy on the pocket. In the process, Lamakaan has become a hub for cultural activities. “The intersection that we were expecting has not happened. Music, theatre, culture and heritage events take place but they remain in their silos. They have not spilled over or triggered a wider resonance in society,” says Mr. Ashhar as he reminisces the kind of niche the space has created.

But the 10-year journey has not been all hunky dory. There have been police complaints, complaints about parking and about youngsters walking on the roads. One GHMC official served a closure notice as well.

“We have had an existential challenge. Neighbours complained about the Queer Fest, police had to send reinforcements when two girls came to speak here, there have been complaints about anti-national activities from conservative quarters,” says Mr. Ashhar adding that they are open to ideas about reinventing itself for another era.

On Thursday, Nibha Theatre will perform Himmat Tai, a Hindi-adaptation of Mother Courage and Her Children.