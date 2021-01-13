Cultural extravaganza at Shilparamam on Sankranti

“Sankranti Sandadi - 2021” is being organised by Shilparamam at Madhapur and Mini Shilparamam at Uppal till January 21.
“We are arranging Gangireddulu, Haridasulu, Budabukkalu, Jangamadevarulu, Pagati Veshalu and also daily cultural programmes at the amphitheatre,” an official release said.
On Thursday, “Maarghashera masa Pradarshana” Bharatnatyam performance by Dr. Gowthami Ravi Chandra’s disciples, apart from Haridasulu, Budabukkalu, Jangamadevarulu, and Gangireddula aata, would be organised.
A Kuchipudi performance by Trishna Kuchipudi Dance Academy founder and director Alekhya Punjala will be held on Friday.
On Saturday, Kuchipudi performance by G. Ravi, Perini Tandavam by Dr. Perini Ravi Teja and Kathak performance by Subrat Sarkar and his disciples will be held. On Sunday, there will be a Kuchipudi performance by Sudheer Rao of Warangal.
