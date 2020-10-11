Cultural extravaganza at MCR HRD Institute

Hyderabad

11 October 2020 22:43 IST

Group-II service officers of Telangana State, while attending the foundation course at Dr MCR HRD Institute, presented a cultural festival called “Mana Samburalu” virtually.

Mellifluous singing, energetic folk dances, and soulful music uplifted the mood of the audience. Over 400 officer trainees from across the State, and senior officers, faculty, and staff of the institute witnessed the virtual event.

In his remarks, director general of MCR HRD Institute B.P. Acharya stated that learning and perfecting multiple talents will empower trainees to perform their jobs effectively, and thereby fully serve the interests of different sections of the society. He applauded them for mobilising and donating an amount of over ₹1 lakh to five folk artistes of Telangana.

Additional DG of the institute Harpreet Singh said, “Continuous development of careers, till retirement and beyond, should be their ultimate aim, rather than succumbing to a sense of complacency.”

Trainees including T. Uma Rani, Sudha Madhuri, Surendra Banerjee, D. Jhansi, Rubeena Mohd – all Sub-Inspectors in the Prohibition and Excise Department garnered huge admiration for their performances.

A documentary on the plight of Pochampally handloom weavers, made by Rini Anweshi, was widely appreciated.