CtrlS setting up third data centre in Hyderabad 

Data centre company CtrlS is setting up its third hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad.

Coming up in the Financial District here, the facility will be spread across 1.31 lakh sq ft, equipped with 1,600 racks and powered by 18 MW. The groundbreaking ceremony for the data centre was attended by customers, partners, employees and government officials, the company said in a release on Monday.

“As we commence construction of this facility, we are sowing the seeds for new employment opportunities, ability to help expansion of global multinationals and Indian businesses into the city of Hyderabad for their colocation or disaster recovery needs,” founder and CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy said.

Hyderabad is a preferred destination for disaster recovery services, as the city falls under the seismic zone II. It is no surprise that major organisations such as Flipkart, Bombay Stock Exchange, ICICI Bank, Amazon have either their offices or infrastructure collocated in the city. Hyderabad offers high quality infrastructure, robust power connectivity, industry-friendly data centre policy by Telangana government besides a large pool of skilled IT resources, the company said.

CtrlS operates one million square feet of data centre space spread across seven facilities in Mumbai, Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It has initiated plans to expand footprint by an additional five million square feet.