CtrlS Datacenters chalks $2 billion investment plan, to double headcount in six years

October 12, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Datacentre service provider CtrlS Datacenters plans to invest $2 billion over the next six years on augmenting footprint of its hyperscale datacentres, achieve net zero as well as ramp up team strength and capabilities.

The firm, which has 12 datacentres with 234 MW capacity in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Noida, Lucknow and Patna now, plans to add around 350 MW capacity across new and existing hyperscale and edge datacentres in both India and select Southeast Asian markets.

Amid a rise in demand for AI and Cloud ready datacentres, it will invest in several key technologies and strategies in areas such as advanced cooling, power management and overall infrastructure design in its new hyperscale datacentres.

As a part of its aim to become carbon neutral by 2030, it will invest in 153-Megawatt Peak (MWp) solar projects across three markets, that will generate 2,50,000-Megawatt Hours (MWh) energy annually. These include a 145 MWp solar project in Maharashtra to be fully owned and operated by the company. By 2025, CtrlS Datacenters plans to invest in additional 300 MWp projects.

Announcing that it had recently onboarded several industry veterans from global MNCs to strengthen leadership team and drive growth, CtrlS Datacenters said that as its footprint expands and portfolio grows, over 1,000 people are expected to be hired in the next six years.