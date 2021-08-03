CT scanner inaugurated at Khammam hospital

KHAMMAM

03 August 2021 20:21 IST

The new machine will produce cross sectional images of internal organs of the human body with a high degree of accuracy

The long felt need for advanced diagnostic imaging services at the District Headquarters Hospital in the town ended on Tuesday with the inauguration of a new high-end 16-slice Computed Tomography (CT) scanner at the 500-bed major public health facility here.

The much-needed CT scanner has been installed at the hospital at a cost of ₹ 2.10 crore. The old 2-slice CT scanner at the hospital turned defunct a few years ago, sources said. The new CT scan machine will produce cross sectional images of internal organs of the human body with a high degree of accuracy and speed for diagnostic purposes using the modern medical imaging technique.

The district headquarters hospital’s medical infrastructure has been further strengthened with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art 16-slice CT scan, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said after inaugurating the new facility at the hospital, along with Collector V.P. Gautham, here on Tuesday.

The hospital is well equipped with vital medical equipment such as 35 ventilators, oxygen-supported beds, a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generator plant and a 3,000 litres capacity Liquid Oxygen Tank (LOT) and a virology laboratory. The hospital authorities have ramped up preparedness to tackle the possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.