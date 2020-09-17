CSR volunteer portal unveiled by HYSEA

HYDERABAD

One stop platform for IT employees to learn, participate in CSR projects

Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) has unveiled a volunteering portal for associates of IT and ITeS firms desirous of participating in CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities.

A release from HYSEA said that the user-friendly portal is a one-stop platform to learn and participate in CSR events and projects being conducted in Telangana.

Volunteers can participate in any event according to one’s areas of interest. An individual should register and select the events they would want to participate in. They can also choose roles for the event they are interested in such as volunteer, coordinator and administrator. Also, there is an option to subscribe to interesting volunteering themes and a notification is sent via email when an event aligned to the theme is rolled out.

Launching the portal, Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the portal will be a major shot in the arm for CSR volunteering activity in Telangana. He urged corporate employees to register on the portal and contribute to CSR initiatives by participating in various campaigns and events on the portal.

The portal will be accessible to all HYSEA member companies who together represent nearly 90% of Hyderabad’s IT and ITeS workforce. HYSEA has partnered with Nirmaan NGO in conceiving and developing this portal and Nirmaan will operate and support the portal, the release said.

HYSEA CSR Forum leader and AVP and head of Infosys Pocharam campus Manisha Saboo and HYSEA president Bharani Aroll said the portal will make volunteering easy and transparent and help in contributing to the society.