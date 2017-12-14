CSR activity of Nava Bharat Ventures gets recognition

Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBV), Palvancha, has bagged the CII-ITC certificate of commendation for significant achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities for 2017.

Union Law and Justice, Telecom and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad presented the commendation certificate to NBV Chairman D. Ashok at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Tuesday, a press release said.

Activities related to promotion of health, education and livelihoods form the crux of the CSR activities of the NBV.

The company has been organising multifarious vocational training and skill development programmes for unemployed youth and women through its state-of-the-art vocational institute in Palvancha.

Palvancha-based Nava Bharat Eye Care Centre being run by the Hyderabad-based L.V. Prasad Eye Institute has so far treated more than 1.66 lakh outpatients and performed over 16,000 eye surgeries.