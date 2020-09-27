CSIR launches healthcare supply chain portal

HYDERABAD

27 September 2020 22:07 IST

To provide info on requirement of healthcare essentials

CSIR Director General Shekar C. Mande said the aim of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research is to improve the socio-economic status of people, and partner with the industry to develop technologies that reach the market for the betterment of society. A national healthcare supply chain portal (www.aarogyapath.in) has been launched to provide information on the requirement of healthcare essentials.

Another app called ‘Kishan Sabha’ was launched to connect farmers to supply chain and freight transportation.

Lockdown innovations

Dr, Mande was addressing the staff of all the CSIR labs across the country on the occasion of the 79th Foundation Day on Saturday. Earlier, Union Minister for Science & Technology Harsh Vardhan lauded the efforts of the scientists for their indigenous innovations during the current pandemic like ventilators, diagnostics kits, surveillance, drugs, PPEs, masks etc.

Technologies for all these was developed in six months from the initial phase of national lockdown.

Institute journey

Back in Hyderabad, former CSIR-IICT Director and Padma Bhushan A.V. Rama Rao was the chief guest at IICT where he elaborated the journey of the institute from a Regional Research Laboratory to the present state of internationally reputed institute for chemistry and chemical technologies.

Through the journey, the laboratory was committed to the welfare of the society, and in line with the mandate, produced many process technologies for various drugs. The institute partnered with the industry to reach the people with affordable healthcare solutions. Not only drugs, the institute has aided the agriculture sector through pheromone and other related technologies.

CSIR-IICT Director S. Chandrasekhar said the institute in committed to work to take forward the vision of CSIR towards a completely self-reliant India or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Awards for children of its staff members for their performance in board examinations were announced.

The entire celebration was held online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, a press release informed on Sunday.