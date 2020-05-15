CSIR joins hands with IIIT-H and Intel

HYDERABAD

Collaboration for COVID-19 testing, genome sequencing

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is working with Intel India and International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Hyderabad to help achieve faster and less expensive COVID-19 testing and coronavirus genome sequencing to understand epidemiology and AI-based risk stratification for patients with co-morbidities.

Intel India is developing an end-to-end system that consists of multiple applications, testing devices, data collection/aggregation gateways, a data exchange SDK and an AI model-hub platform. CSIR constituent labs such as CSIR-IGIB, CSIR-CCMB, CSIR-IMTECH, CSIR-IIP, CSIR-CLRI etc. will work with various hospitals and diagnostic chains in carrying out comprehensive diagnostics.

IIIT-Hyderabad will develop risk stratification algorithms that can help in drug and vaccine discovery for long term preparedness to combat the epidemic. “Multi-disciplinary partnerships are key to tackling the challenge of COVID-19 and CSIR is happy to collaborate with IIIT-Hyderabad and Intel India which bring in complementary strengths in genomics, big data and AI,” said CSIR director-general Shekhar. C Mande.

“Intel India is committed to working with CSIR and IIIT-Hyderabad to rapidly develop and deploy solutions in the fight against COVID-19. Technology has become cheaper, more accessible and far more efficient since SARS-CoV-1 hit us and remains crucial in this fight against SARS-CoV-2 as it enables diagnostics, drug and vaccine discovery with higher predictability, speed and accuracy,” said Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India and VP, Data Platforms Group, Intel Corporation.

‘Exciting tie-up’

“It is exciting for IIIT-Hyderabad to work with the country’s top scientists from CSIR laboratories and an industry leader like Intel on developing solutions for better sequencing of COVID-19 and other problems. We are looking forward to contributing our bit to this activity through our expertise in algorithms, science, and AI,” said IIIT-Hyderabad director P.J. Narayanan.