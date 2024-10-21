ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR, IMD stalls win awards at science and technology expo

Published - October 21, 2024 12:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Naga Ratna Kopparti, Head of IMD Hyderabad, receiving the best stall award. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The three-day National Science and Technology Expo concluded at the G. Pulla Reddy Memorial School in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, on Sunday (October 20, 2024). The event attracted over 50,000 visitors, including students and members of the public, who had the opportunity to interact with scientists and explore a wide range of exhibits. Among the many highlights of the event, the stalls by CSIR and IMD were particularly well-received. Both were awarded ‘Best Stall’ prizes. The expo featured 100 stalls from prominent scientific organisations such as ISRO, NRSC, CSIR, NGRI, NAL, SERC, IMMT, IMD, UIDAI’s Aadhaar Card Division, the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, the National Council for Science Museums, NIIST, IITM Pune, NIOT, and MOES, among others. These stalls displayed science models and projects, offering a deep dive into various fields of scientific research and innovation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US