CSIR, IMD stalls win awards at science and technology expo

Published - October 21, 2024 12:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Naga Ratna Kopparti, Head of IMD Hyderabad, receiving the best stall award.

Naga Ratna Kopparti, Head of IMD Hyderabad, receiving the best stall award. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The three-day National Science and Technology Expo concluded at the G. Pulla Reddy Memorial School in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, on Sunday (October 20, 2024). The event attracted over 50,000 visitors, including students and members of the public, who had the opportunity to interact with scientists and explore a wide range of exhibits. Among the many highlights of the event, the stalls by CSIR and IMD were particularly well-received. Both were awarded ‘Best Stall’ prizes. The expo featured 100 stalls from prominent scientific organisations such as ISRO, NRSC, CSIR, NGRI, NAL, SERC, IMMT, IMD, UIDAI’s Aadhaar Card Division, the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, the National Council for Science Museums, NIIST, IITM Pune, NIOT, and MOES, among others. These stalls displayed science models and projects, offering a deep dive into various fields of scientific research and innovation.

Hyderabad

