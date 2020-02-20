Hyderabad

CSIR-IICT scientist elected TAS Fellow

Mohana Krishna Reddy.  

Senior principal scientist of the Analytical and Structural Chemistry department of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology Mohana Krishna Reddy Mudiam has been elected as Fellow of the Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS) for the year 2019 for his achievements in Environmental Sciences using analytical and metabolomics approaches.

Till now, eight students have been awarded Ph.D under his supervision and 11 doctoral students are presently working in his laboratory. He had authored 85 peer-reviewed articles with more than 2,350 citations in reputed international journals in the area of Environmental and Analytical Chemistry.

Recently, he had received a Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) grant to establish Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) compliant analytical facility to augment biosimilars characterisation in India, which will be one-of-its-kind facility at CSIR-IICT to support and accelerate cost-effective biosimilars product development in India.

Dr. Mudiam completed his M.Sc in Chemistry from NIT Warangal and Ph.D in Central Forensic Science Laboratory from Osmania University. He joined CSIR-IITR, Lucknow, as a scientist, and since then worked in many scientific positions.

