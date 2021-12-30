CSIR-IICT & NCL ink pact for collaborative research

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Singrauli, and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) have decided to collaborate for pursuing research and development in sustainable mining for ensuring energy security, exploring the use coal as a feedstock chemical and generation of hydrogen, and gainful utilisation of overburden material.

An agreement to this was executed by CSIR-IICT/NGRI Director V.M. Tiwari in the presence of NCL CMD P.K. Sinha and others on Thursday. This initiative will be taken up as a collaborative project with initial sponsorship of ₹7.31 crore from NCL, said a press release.

NCL, Singrauli (also known as - The Energy Capital of India) based Subsidiary of Coal India Limited is mining more than 115 million tonnes of coal annually from its 10 highly mechanised opencast mines located in Singrauli and Sonbhadra district of MP and UP respectively. It is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

Dr. Tiwari welcomed the timely initiative of NCL to invest in promoting R&D for the use of coal as a chemical feedstock, besides addressing the needs of energy security of the nation. He also appreciated the effort of NCL toward developing technologies for utilization of overburden and other coal mine wastes. He assured the support of CSIR-IICT and its parent organization, CSIR., in realising the objectives of the pact. This collaborative initiative will help in preparing a strong roadmap for development and implementation of efficient and effective clean coal technologies, he said.

The collaboration will help NCL in the direction of sustainable mining and exploring the future technologies along with the energy security of the nation, said Mr. Sinha. He also shared the other green mining initiatives of NCL in setting up plants for sand production from its overburden material, solar power plants, introduction of e-vehicles as well as use of alternatives, and aims to become a net-zero carbon company in the future.