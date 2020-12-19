CSIR-CCMB hosts two-day ‘Hy-Sci’ for scholars

Conference saw talks, presentations and panel discussions pertinent to students’ personal and professional lives

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) director Rakesh Mishra on Friday said that PhD students form the base of research and innovation ecosystem, and hence their well-being and growth set the tone for the growth of sciences in India.

“In Hyderabad itself, there are 50 different research institutes and universities where life sciences are studied. When students from all these places come together and collaborate, that can set a precedent for excellent research happening across the city as a bio-cluster,” he said, in the context of the successful completion of the two-day virtual ‘Hy-Sci’ for research scholars held by the institute students.

The event, which began in 2019, is meant to facilitate greater communication and networking among young researchers in the country. It also served as a platform for young PhD scholars in various life science institutes and universities in the twin cities. This year, with the ongoing pandemic, 500 registrations came from across the country.

The conference had talks, presentations and panel discussions pertinent to students’ personal and professional lives. Deliberations also focused on the diversity among PhD students and the differences in the career trajectories, and the mechanisms for research institutes and universities to cater to them better. A new segment of expert interactions was introduced this year where participants chose and interacted with experts from different areas in science.

“We wish to continue these interactions by organising various small meets and talks by students in short intervals. We want ‘Hy-Sci’ to become an umbrella under which young researchers from any place in Hyderabad can come together, share ideas and do great science,” said Preethi Jhampala, a senior PhD student at CCMB.