CSIR-CCMB, Apollo to scale up dry swab tests

Direct Amplification rapid RT-PCR test reduces time and human effort by 40-50%

CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited announced a collaboration for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of an innovative dry swab test or the Direct Amplification rapid RT-PCR (DArRT-PCR) for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) detection on Thursday.

Rapid, safe, cost-effective

The dry swab test is developed by CSIR-CCMB and the collaboration with Apollo Hospitals will focus on scaling up manufacturing and commercialisation of the tests jointly with the rapid, safe and cost-effective DArRT-PCR tests to be made available nationally through the hospitals network.

Can be directly isolated

In DArRT-PCR test for SARS-COV-2 sample collection, centres can send dry nasal or oropharyngeal swabs to testing centres with no need for the imported and expensive ‘Viral Transport Medium’. The biological sample can be directly isolated from patient swabs, and testing can be done using a one-step protocol, said CCMB director Rakesh Mishra and Apollo Hospitals Joint MD Sangitha Reddy on Thursday.

The gold-standard RT-PCR method currently in use, on the contrary, requires many expensive reagents and steps that add to the expertise, money and time required for the tests. DArRT-PCR test reduces the time and human effort by 40-50% in the current setting of testing, said Dr. Mishra.

“It is important for us to ramp up our testing for coronavirus as people are getting back to their normal lives and businesses. The virus will be here for some time, it seems, and those who test more frequently will be able to contain the impact of COVID-19 better,” he said.

‘More accurate’

Ms. Sangita Reddy said cheaper, rapid, accurate and easy to use tests are the need of the hour. Apollo and its vast network of hospitals and health services are glad to collaborate with CSIR-CCMB in this path-breaking initiative of a more rapid, easy to use and accurate testing option and work to make it available nationwide, she said.

“Widespread testing will enable quick identification, immediate isolation and early treatment to prevent spread. With nearly half of all COVID-19 infections transmitted by people being asymptomatic, these easy and quick tests will go a long way in facilitating the identification of infected individuals. This will play a major role in controlling the pandemic,” she added.