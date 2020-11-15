CSE emerges top choice for engineering students

Hyderabad

15 November 2020 23:19 IST

New-age courses get preference in engg. admissions

Computer Science Engineering (CSE) continues to be the top choice for engineering students this year as well, as 92.47% of seats filled after the final phase of admissions.

ECE second choice

Out of the 16,981 seats, 15,703 were filled with just 1,278 seats remaining vacant in CSE. Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) was the second most opted course with 10,298 seats taken out of the 13,657 seats followed by Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) in which 3,738 seats were filled out of the 6,920 seats.

Information Technology (IT) was another sought-after stream with 4,613 seats out of the 4,755 available. IT is generally opted by candidates who fail to get a seat in CSE course in what is considered a good college.

Both CSE and IT are considered almost same in terms of curriculum and career opportunities.

In Civil Engineering stream, 55.75% seats were filled with 3,579 seats taken out of the 6,420 available seats. It was followed by Mechanical Engineering stream with 2,910 seats filled of the 6,135 seats on offer.

On trend

New age courses such as Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), CSE (Data Science) and CSE (Cyber Security) and CSE (Internet of Things) were some of the other preferred courses by students with more than 60% seats filled.

100% seats filled

Some courses that saw 100% seats filled include Chemical Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Automobile Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Bio Medical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics and Telematics and Mechatronics, among others.