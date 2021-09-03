CS reviews reopening of schools, student turnout

HYDERABAD

03 September 2021 19:04 IST

‘Ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour in all schools’

District Collectors have been asked to take steps to ensure 100% vaccination against COVID-19 for all teaching and non-teaching staff of government and private schools, school bus/van drivers, mid-day meal team and sanitation staff apart from ensuring cleaning of schools every day.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the instructions to District Collectors, Additional Collectors, District Panchayat Officers and District Medical and Health Officers during a teleconference. Reviewing students’ attendance and vaccination of teaching and other staff, he instructed the school managements to tie banners on the campuses stating that COVID-appropriate behaviour is being followed there and 100% vaccination is done as and when it is complete.

He stated that it is important that safety protocols are followed in every school and personal hygiene followed by every students and other staff. He told them to get COVID screening test done for any student, teacher or other staff in schools in case the virus symptoms are visible. Besides, he suggested following the guidelines of isolation in the event any student/staff tests positive for COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Secretary asked the District Collectors to utilise ‘Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram’ for getting the teaching and non-teaching staff of schools vaccinated.

MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Education secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Health secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, PR&RD Commissioner M. Raghunandan Rao, Board of Intermediate secretary Syed Omar Jaleel, DMA commissioner N. Sathyanarayana, Director of School Education S. Sridevasena, Director Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao attended the meeting.