CS reviews arrangements for President’s visit

Asks departments not to give scope for any shortcomings

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed senior officials of different departments to work in close coordination to make arrangements for the visit of President Ramnath Kovind to Sri Chinna Jeeyar’s ashram at Muchintal on Sunday.

The Chief Secretary on Thursday held a review meeting with senior officials and heads of departments on the arrangements that were being made for the President’s visit. He directed the Roads and Buildings department officials to take up road repair works and barricading to facilitate free movement of traffic along the route.

The Energy department officials were asked to ensure 24X7 uninterrupted power supply at the venue while the Health department should deploy medical teams along with equipment. The other departments should take steps to make arrangements as per the protocol.

He said the President’s visit should be seen as an opportunity to enhance the prestige of Telangana Government and the recognition the State Capital had. Officials were therefore asked to ensure close coordination to avoid scope for any shortcomings during the visit.