CS pats Forest dept. for maintaining KBR Park

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi has appreciated the Forest department for maintaining the prestigious Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park in conformity with the prescribed management plan and providing all the required amenities to visitors.

The Chief Secretary, accompanied by his wife Anuradha Joshi and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shobha, visited the park on Wednesday.

He inspected the amenities being provided in the visitors’ zone of the park and interacted with some of the visitors.

The Chief Secretary also visited part of the conservation zone along with the team and observed greenery from atop the watch tower.

He appreciated the department’s efforts for ensuring lush green jungle of 1.42 sq.km amidst the concrete jungle. The area was a mere rocky barren hill a few years ago. He said there was lot of scope in the State for setting up an eco development corporation to take care of eco parks in rest of the State on par with the KBR National Park. As awareness among the people on health and environment was increasing, it would assure the promised scope for self reliance of that corporation too.

The Chief Secretary planted juvvi (ficus resimosa) plant on the crevices of the sheet rock near the watch tower using drum planting method, a non-conventional technique, and said that the plant would thrive even on the rock. Hyderabad DFO P. Venkateswarlu and his team were present during his visit on Wednesday.