CS mulls vegetable supply to residential institutions, hostels from Ontimamidi

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the secretaries and district collectors to examine the possibility of supply of vegetables from Ontimamidi to residential institutions and hostels across the State.

The officials were accordingly asked to conduct a feasibility study and prepare an action plan for supplying the vegetables. This would help in getting vegetables at competitive prices and at the same time, benefit vegetable farmers.

The Chief Secretary conducted a tele-conference with district collectors, secretaries of welfare departments and secretaries of residential institutions on supply of quality vegetables to various institutions. The meeting followed the surprise visit by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to Ontimamidi vegetable market on Wednesday, where some farmers poured out their woes regarding collection of excess commissions by agents.

The Chief Secretary wanted the officials concerned to involve youth in procurement and supply of vegetables and if eligible, they should be provided support for transportation of commodities using economic benefit schemes intended for them. The district collectors should ensure that all educational institutions were ready for commencement of classes in strict adherence of COVID protocols from February 1.

Collectors were requested to conduct surprise inspections of educational institutions, residential schools and hostels, to check whether the officials concerned complied with the government’s instructions on providing necessary facilities to students.