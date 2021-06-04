CS holds meet on snags in Dharani portal

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials to resolve grievances raised by applicants on Dharani portal as early as possible in co-ordination with District Collectors and monitor the status of pending applications on a daily basis.

At a review meeting held here on Friday on Dharani portal with officials, the Chief Secretary instructed them to sort out the response system so that a standard response was given on grievances through WhatsApp and email. The effort should be to sort out the grievances as early as possible.