CS for strict enforcement of COVID norms

HYDERABAD

30 March 2021 23:31 IST

Holds review meeting with district collectors

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, on Tuesday, directed officials to take steps to ensure strict enforcement of COVID protocols in view of the rising cases.

Officials should especially focus on implementation of the guidelines during public gatherings like religious congregations and ensure masks were worn in public places. The Chief Secretary gave these instructions to district collectors during a video conference on Tuesday. He discussed about progress of Palle Pragati works, NREGS, Haritha Haram, construction of integrated markets, Dharani and other issues with the collectors.

He complimented them for the progress in Dharani portal, whose functioning had been streamlined by overcoming the initial hiccups. District collectors should accordingly take steps to clear as many pending cases as possible in the coming days. The collectors were also asked to set up sufficient number of paddy procurement centres at the village level.

The government has decided to set up paddy procurement centres in view of the rising COVID cases to ensure that farmers were not put to inconvenience in moving their produce to the market yards. The collectors and Panchayat Raj department officials received appreciation for their efforts in successful construction of Rythu Vedikas through NREGS.

Rythu Vedikas, conceived as platforms for farmers to exchange ideas and learn best practices, turned out to be visible and durable assets in villages. Collectors should plan modalities for distribution of six saplings to each household forthwith and special officers concerned should undertake field visits to ensure survival of the planted saplings, he said.

Also, collectors should personally visit and identify sites for construction of integrated markets so that those could be taken up and markets were ready for use within six months.