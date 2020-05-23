CS flags off migrants trains

Hyderabad

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar flagged off trains carrying migrant workers from Nampally railway station here on Saturday.

Later, speaking to media persons, he said that 88 trains had so far transported 1.22 lakh migrant workers from various stations in the State. While ssix trains were leaving from Nampally on Saturday, 40 trains were leaving from other stations for different states. By midnight all the trains would leave and around 50,000 workers would be transported to their destinations, he added.

The railways were providing food to the migrant workers while the State government was arranging two food packets and three litres of drinking water and fruits for each migrant worker.

He said that most of the migrant workers who had registered with the State government had left by Saturday and they had also expressed their desire to come back to the State.

DGP Mahender Reddy observed that sending the migrant workers to their home-towns safely and conveniently in a dignified atmosphere was a goodwill gesture by the State government.

Additional DG Jitender, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Secretaries Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Ronald Rose, and Rangareddy Joint Collector Harish were present on the occasion.

