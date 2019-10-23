CS flags off metro shuttle services

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi flagged off metro shuttle services between B.R.K. Bhavan and Lakdikapul metro station in the presence of other senior government officials and Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy here on Wednesday.

Mr. Joshi appealed to the Secretariat employees to make use of the facility provided by the HMR, and also advised Mr. Reddy to provide similar facility from other metro stations. Special Chief Secretary, General Administration Department, Adhar Sinha, said the facility would be of immense help to employees, especially women.

The HMR Managing Director informed that the first and last-mile connectivity has been arranged at 40 metro stations so far and over 10,000 commuters have been utilising the service. The services would be operated for every 15 minutes between B.R.K. Bhavan and Lakdikapul metro station from 8.30 a.m to 11 a.m, and 5 p.m to 7 p.m, he said.