CS, DGP review facilities at Medaram

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday visited Medaram in Mulugu district and inspected the ongoing works for the upcoming Sammakka – Saralamma Jatara. He asked the officials to ensure that works are executed to impress the devotees who turn up in large numbers.

He, along with Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy discussed the arrangements being made at the police camp through a map and projector. He asked officials to complete the construction of connecting roads and also GPS tag the routes. He noted that the causeway over the Katakshapur pond is narrow and suggested that steps need to be taken to widen it to ease the flow of traffic. He said plans must be in place to monitor the traffic on the roads as well as the crowd in the surroundings of the temple.

Mr Somesh Kumar visited the Jampannavagu, Chilakala Gutta, VVIP and VIP parking, bus stand, and the Oorattam road. He noted that the devotees have started thronging the tribal shrine in large numbers already and there is a need to make amenities available to them right now. He mentioned that sanitation must be in the priority list of the works to be executed.

Speaking to the officials of all departments at the review meeting, he said, “The civil works will be completed in two days. The focus must now shift to crowd management. The parking places must have floodlights and signboards and also mention the numbers of cars that can be parked here. Jampannavagu must be made safe for the devotees. The sand must be levelled and the shallow areas must be marked. All the officials must report progress of works under respective departments over teleconference every day. Everyone must strive to make the jatara a grand success.”

DGP Mahender Reddy asked officials to be prepared with alternate plans in case the original plan hits a roadblock.