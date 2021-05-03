CS calls for door-to-door identification of people with fever

HYDERABAD

03 May 2021 22:09 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday directed the municipal and health department staff to work in coordination and constitute joint teams comprising civic and para medical personnel to reach out to every household in the twin cities and identify persons with fever and other symptoms and hand over medical kits to them.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Somesh Kumar held a meeting with senior IAS officers, GHMC Zonal Commissioners and hospital superintendents of GHMC area at BRKR Bhavan on Monday.

The Chief Secretary instructed the authorities to start COVID out-patient clinics at all PHCs, basti dawakhanas and other health facilities. He asked officials to increase COVID beds in NIMS, Sarojini Devi, Chest, Gandhi, Fever, TIMS, King Koti and other hospitals in areas like Malakpet, Golconda, Vanasthalipuram, Kondapur etc. He wanted cleanliness drive to be taken up in all the government hospitals, urban primary health centres and basti dawakhanas to maintain hygienic conditions.

Secretary Health S.A.M. Rizvi, Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar, CDMA N. Satyanarayana, Special Secretary Finance Ronald Rose, Secretary Intermediate Education Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary Tourism and Culture Srinivasa Raju, TSIIC MD Narasimha Reddy and other senior officials were present.