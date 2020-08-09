CS briefs Central team on corona control

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has informed the Central government that Telangana has made considerable progress on all parameters for controlling COVID-19 pandemic.
The State ramped up testing facilities, hospital infrastructure and availability of oxygen beds apart from monitoring the situation every day with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself keeping a close watch on the situation.
Adequate stock of all key consumables had been positioned in the hospitals and 4,000 posts of healthcare professionals had been sanctioned since March to meet the requirement of managing COVID patients.
The Chief Secretary briefed a delegation of members of NITI Aayog that visited the State on Sunday to inspect the arrangements being made to tackle COVID-19 in the State. He said home isolation of patients was being observed through telemedicine app. The Health department was being assisted by a team of senior officers for support on key thematic areas of pandemic management.
NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul along with senior officials of the Central government were present.
