CRS to probe railway accident

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a high-level inquiry headed by Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Central Circle) into the incident of a goods train running over 16 persons sleeping on the track. The train was proceeding towards Manmad and the incident occurred between Badnapur and Karmad stations on the Parbhani-Manmad section of Nanded Division around 5.22 a.m., said a spokesman on Friday.

While 14 died on the spot, two others died later at a hospital, and one person who had a lucky escape with minor injuries was said to be recuperating at the Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

The incident occurred even as the loco pilot of the goods train honked the horn when he noticed the group of people on the track and made all possible efforts to stop the train, he claimed.

Divisional Railway Manager of Nanded division Upinder Singh reached the site to personally monitor relief operations. A Medical Relief Van (MRV) also rushed to the spot.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya held a meeting with principal heads of departments, immediately on receipt of information about the incident and directed that the relief and rescue operations be taken up at the fastest

“We have instructed our field staff in all sections to keep a watch on the migrant labour walking on our tracks and alert the appropriate authorities. Round-the-clock vigil is usually maintained during the monsoon and not during the hot summer so it is very difficult to notice anyone on track on ‘ungaurded’ sections. Loco-pilots too have been cautioned,” said senior railway officials.

Migrants train

Meanwhile, Telangana received the first migrant labour train from Bihar when the ‘Shramik Special’ which took more than 1,000 passengers a few days ago returned with about 220 labourers from Khazaria to the Lingampalli station. The migrants were expected to be put in quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had stated that the railways can bring back stranded labour from the Northern states instead of running empty rakes in the return direction. The State government has been paying for the movement of special trains from here and it is yet to be ascertained if the Bihar Government has picked up the fare of the returning passengers from there.