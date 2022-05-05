CRPF sub-inspector found dead

A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his barracks in Wazeedu mandal headquarters town in Mulugu district in the early hours of Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Z.L. Thakre, 56, a sub-inspector of the 39th Battalion of the CRPF, deployed in Wazeedu for security duties.

He hailed from Maharashtra, police said.

He was found hanging inside his barrack by the staff concerned in the early hours of the day. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Government Area Hospital in Eturunagaram for post-mortem.

Wazeedu police registered a case and are investigating.

(Roshni - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)