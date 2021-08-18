CRPF jawan dies in road accident

A CRPF constable was killed and two others injured when the car they were travelling in hit a culvert and fell into a roadside ditch near 9th Mile Tanda, a tribal village, on the Yellandu-Kothagudem main road in Tekulapally mandal on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Maloth Jagadeesh Babu, 30, a native of Madras Tanda in Tekulapally mandal.

Jagadeesh arrived in his native place a few days ago on leave from Chennai, where he was working as a constable with the CRPF, sources said.

The accident took place shortly after midnight Tuesday while Jagadeesh was returning to his village in a car along with two others from his relative’s house in Dornakal.

The car skidded off the road at an accident-prone spot near 9th Mile Tanda and hit a culvert before falling into a roadside ditch filled with rainwater, amid drizzle.

Jagadeesh suffered grievous injuries and died while being shifted to a hospital in Yellandu.

Two other occupants of the car escaped with multiple injuries.

Jagadeesh is survived by his wife and two children.

The tragic incident exposed the potential danger to the safety of motorists plying on the accident-prone and rain-battered stretch of the main road connecting two coal towns – Yellandu and Kothagudem.