CRPF holds bike, cycle rallies on the eve of National Unity Day

CRPF DIGP (Operations), Konta, Chhattisgarh, Aravind Roy, and the 151-battalion commandant Pradyumn Kumar Singh flagged off the bike and cycle rallies

The Hindu Bureau BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
October 31, 2022 05:07 IST

CRPF personnel taking out a bike rally in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday on the eve of National Unity Day (October 31). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Personnel of the CRPF 151 battalion at Kaliveru in Charla mandal organised bike and cycle rallies in the mandal on Sunday in connection with the “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” (National Unity Day) celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

CRPF DIGP (Operations), Konta, Chhattisgarh, Aravind Roy, and the 151-battalion commandant Pradyumn Kumar Singh flagged off the bike and cycle rallies from the battalion headquarters at Kaliveru on Sunday morning, according to a press release.

The rallies culminated after traversing a distance of about 20 km at R Kothagudem village. Several officials and other personnel of the CRPF took part in the rallies.

Earlier, the CRPF officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and hailed him as the “unifier of India.”

