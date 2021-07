Hyderabad

21 July 2021 19:36 IST

A constable with Central Reserve Police Force was found dead at their Nadigada Tanda camp under Miyapur police station here on Wednesday. The victim, Tagore Shanker from Gujarat, shot himself with his official firearm allegedly due to family disputes, police said. He was a constable of the 2017 batch.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000

