CRPF brings 50 Kashmiri students, teachers on a tour

The Central Reserve Police Force, as part of the Ministry of Home Affairs Bharat Darshan Tour (Watan ko Jano) brought 50 students and teachers from Kashmir on a four-day tour to Hyderabad, a press note said.

The Kashmiris are scheduled to interact with Hyderabadis and renowned personalities and visit heritage and religious sites so as to gain exposure of the country’s rich landscape, geography and culture. Several of the Kashmiris are first time travellers.

The delegation visited the Birla Science Museum on Thursday and was slated to visit Ramoji Film CIty on Feb 21. They would also meet former IPS officer and current Advisor to the Telangana Government on Minorities Welfare A K Khan. On their last day, the delegation was expected to meet Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“The visit has been organised by Southern Sector CRPF Hyderabad. The Force has been trying to de-radicalise misled youths of Kashmir and to bring them back into the mainstream,” an excerpt from the press release said.