Hyderabad

Crowd-funding platform swings into action

It has launched a separate page — milaap.org/Covid19 — in an attempt to help the marginalised sections which are worst affected by the pandemic.

Milaap CEO and co-founder Mayukh Choudhary said the crowd-funding project was to highlight citizen initiatives across India to mitigate the economic crisis faced by vulnerable families and support those who are in the front lines with monetary resources.

He said many donors reached out to them for verified credible avenues to express their support for citizen-led fundraising initiatives. Within two days, nearly 2,000 donors supported fundraisers under the cause and more were extending support. To support the effort, Milaap offered the platform at 0% fee so that people in need can get all the help coming their way.

He said while the platform can only extend support for causes in India, fundraisers can accept help from anywhere in the world. One make a donation to any campaign listed at milaap.org/Covid19, or start their own fundraiserThere will be no charges on donations received. .

