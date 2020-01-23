Cross-border ganja racket busted

The Mahabubnagar district police busted a cross-border ganja smuggling racket and apprehended four persons accused of being involved in transporting the narcotic from Sileru in Andhra Pradesh to Sri Lanka.

Usually, they transported ganja from Sileru to Visakhapatnam and from there to Madurai where it was loaded for Sri Lanka. This time, however, they chose the Telanga route to smuggle the narcotic.

The accused were identified as P Sathish (36), a resident of Madurai, K Kalyan (33), a resident of Dastagir Nagar, M Ajith (23), a resident of Theni in Tamil Nadu, and G Surendran (19), a resident of Chandrayanagutta. Four other accused are absconding.

According to the police, Sathish, Kalyan, Sivaneswaran, an accused who is absconding, and Ajith loaded 180 kg of the contraband worth ₹21 lakh in 98 packets into a car. However, on their way, Surendran who was driving the car, crashed it into a truck.

The driver fled the spot, and Ajith allegedly tried to move the contraband. Then, the truck driver noticed the ganja and informed the police who apprehended the accused.

After questioning, it was revealed that Sathish and Kalyan used to transport ganja after procuring it from co-accused Ramu and Murthy at Sileru.

They would then sell it at a higher price to Jayachandran in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu.