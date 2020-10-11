Crop withers after sowing

Farmers suspect spurious seed to be the reason

Paturi Mallesh is a farmer from Kasala village in Hatnoora mandal. He is a tenant farmer who took about as much as 22 acres on lease. He is paying a lease amount of ₹12,000 per acre.

In June, Mallesh purchased paddy seed of 22 bags by paying ₹900 a bag. Not only he, but several farmers from Kasala, Reddykhanapur, Chickmadur and Nandipet purchased the seed and cultivated the crop. Thoughcrop seemed to be healthy, there was no yield. It withered for reasons unknown to farmers.

Mallesh alone spent about ₹6 lakh on the 22 acres so far in addition to the lease amount which comes to a total of ₹2.64 lalk.

It was stated that in about 50 acres of land the paddy variety of 1010 was sown and all the farmers were at the receiving end. A few days ago, they reached the district headquarters and submitted a memorandum at the Collectorate. They also attached the copies of bills of seed purchased. As expected, the response from officials was ‘we will look into the matter.’

Ch. Manik Reddy, another farmer from Reddykhanapur, purchased for bags of the same variety seed and he had also lost crop on about four acres. “There is no response from officials or politicians. We have made a representation to MLA Ch. Madan Reddy, who promised to look into the matter. ‘Looking into the matter’ means keeping it aside. Can we get justice?” asked a farmer.