Crop seasons nomenclature changed in Telangana

The State government has changed the nomenclature of two agricultural seasons followed – Kharif and Rabi – as ‘Vanakalam and Yasangi’.
According to Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy on Saturday, the Agriculture Department has issued the orders making change following the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The decision to change the names of crop seasons was taken as they are better known in Telangana and there was a lot of confusion even among the educated lot about understanding the crop seasons in their present names.
All agriculture and allied departments have to follow the new names, including in their communication. All agricultural offices, agriculture and horticulture universities and corporations too have to follow the changes, the Minister added.
