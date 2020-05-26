Crop loans below ₹25,000 to be waived within a week: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao announced on Tuesday that all arrangements have been made for Godavari water release to Kondapochamma reservoir on May 29 by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing an awareness meeting on ‘Vaanakalam - 2020 Regulated crop cultivation policy’ at Datarpalli village in Siddipet district on Tuesday, he said that the objective of this government’s policy was farmers’ welfare. “Farmer should be the king is a slogan but it is time it became a policy,” he said.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s goal is to help farmers. The CM gave clear instructions that ₹7,000 crore under Rythu Bandhu should be deposited in the bank and ₹14,000 crore would have to be paid under two instalments of Rythu Bandhu without fail,” he said.

The Minister also announced that crop loans below ₹25,000 would be waived off within one week and farmers with loans below ₹1 lakh would get a waiver within a month.

“Gajwel constituency has become a model for the State in the cultivation of priority crops and out of the eight mandals in the constituency, five unanimously approved the proposal for cultivation of priority crops. Of the 173 villages, 167 made it an unanimous decision,” he said, congratulating the representatives of these mandals and villages.

The Minister lauded villagers who resolved to cultivate fine variety of paddy in 27 acres, coarse (Doddu) variety paddy in 28 acres, cotton in 381 acres in the ensuing vanakalam out of 656 acres in the villages. “Villagers also resolved to raise maize crop only in Yasangi season,” he said.

Mr. Harish Rao explained to farmers that instead of maize, red gram and cotton crops should be preferred as this would help them come out of the debt trap and turn agriculture profitable. He advised them to give copies of their Pattadar passbooks and Aadhaar cards at the procurement centres.

Earlier, villagers presented a copy of the resolution giving their consent for cultivation of priority crops to the Minister, who inaugurated the fertilizer sales centre at Datharpalli village and distributed fertilizers to farmers.

Zilla Parishad chairman V.R. Radhakrishna Sharma and Food Development Corporation chairman Vonteru Pratap Reddy were also present at the awareness meeting.