‘Crop in four lakh acres damaged due to rains’

The Telangana Kisan Congress has said that crop in four lakh acres got damaged in the recent heavy rains in Telangana but the government did not come to the rescue of farmers.

Telangana Kisan Congress president Anvesh Reddy said at a press conference on Friday that cotton crop was damaged in almost 50% of the cultivation taken up while paddy was damaged in 50% of the crop area. Similar was the situation with most crops but it was shameful that not even a single Minister had visited farmers to see the damage and give confidence to them.

He said district presidents of the Kisan Congress Committee gave details of the crops lost or damaged at a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. “Based on the reports and the extensive damage done, we demand the government to extend a financial help of ₹30,000 per acre to all the farmers,” he said.

Spurious seeds is a major issue and soya crop in 42,000 acres has been lost and farmers were in despair since the last two months. However, the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s assurance that traders involved in selling spurious would be booked under PD Act has not been implemented so far. He demanded the government to take action immediately.

Mr. Anvesh Reddy also alleged that there was a huge urea shortage in Telangana and the government has failed to procure enough urea and supply as per the demand. It has not learnt lessons from previous years experience and due to the government’s fault farmers are forced to buy urea at a higher rate in the black market.