Hyderabad

Crop drying platforms in all villages soon

Such yards with 45 sq. meters area would cost ₹46,000 each

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Agriculture has recommended construction of harvesting/drying yards (platforms) in all villages in 32 districts to prevent farmers occupying roads to dry their produce causing obstruction to the free movement of vehicular traffic and also leading to accidents sometimes.

Headed by Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy the sub-committee also comprises Ministers T. Harish Rao (Finance), G. Jagadish Reddy (Energy) and E. Dayakar Rao (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development). The meeting held here on Thursday was also attended by Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy.

The sub-committee has observed that farmers were occupying roads to harvest and dry their crops and to overcome the problem of lack of ‘kallalu’ (harvesting yards/drying platforms) felt that there is a need to construct the platforms in all villages and hamlets under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The committee has come to an understanding that platforms with 45 square meters area on the raised bed of 45 cm height would serve the purpose and construction of each of such platforms was estimated to cost about ₹46,000. Recommendation of the sub-committee would be taken to Chief Minister’s notice for approval.

The sub-committee has also estimated that cultivation of paddy would be taken up in about 45 lakh acres during 2020-21 in Vaanakalam and Yasangi crop seasons together.

The ministers panel has also decided to encourage asset creation, construction of permanent structures under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) to improve agriculture production, their storage and making of organic fertilizer/manure. About one lakh such platforms are planned to be constructed in all villages and hamlets and the estimated cost is pegged at Rs. 460 crore.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:07:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/crop-drying-platforms-in-all-villages-soon/article31807186.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY